This Mike Keefe editorial cartoon ran on the opinion page of Penn State’s student paper The Daily Collegian today.



It actually first appeared in The Denver Post on Friday, but it caught some buzz when it was published in Happy Valley.

It’s definitely provocative, but some are calling it insensitive.

Photo: Daily Collegian

(via The School Philly)

