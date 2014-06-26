Your Daily Starbucks Habit Will Cost You Nearly $US7,000 Over A Decade

When you’re looking to save a little money, anyone will tell you to stop buying cups of coffee.

By now, that advice is practically a personal finance cliche.

But in cliches, as in jokes, there’s some truth — and here is that truth. Valuepenguin.com put together the infographic below to illustrate not only how much money Americans are spending on coffee altogether, but also how much money you’d save by brewing your own.

