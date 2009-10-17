Daily Beast: We Want To Be As Big As HuffPo By The Next Election

Tina Brown’s web experiment, The Daily Beast is already performing well after just a year on the web, with 3.9 million unique visitors. But like any good startup, it wants to get bigger, the FT reports.



Caroline Marks, the general manager of the site, says the goal is to be as big as the Huffington Post by 2012, when the next election rolls around. Who would wouldn’t want that? The Huffington Post just cruised pass the LA Times and Washington Post for web traffic.

Hopefully it hangs on long enough to hit that goal. So far, it hasn’t cracked the advertising puzzle. Barry Diller, CEO of IAC, the parent of The Daily Beast sounds optimistic, telling the FT he hopes it happens “before we run out of money.” Though he adds there’s no deadline to figure it out. (From the start he said it would take 2-3 years to figure out the business.)

So far, the fancy Bottega Veneta’s advertisements, don’t seem to be the answer. Regardless, The Daily Beast is being now being characterised by the FT as “an experiment” in online advertising where Diller hopes to find a new way of delivering ads.

With the high profile editor, and high profile contributors, we can’t imagine it’s a cheap site to run. Let’s hope they figure it out. As soon as they do, you can bet everyone else will copy.

