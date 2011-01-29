Daily Beast Firing Production Staff, Editorial Right Now

Now that the Newsweek-Daily Beast merger is complete, the Daily Beast is starting to fire people, we’ve learned from a source.



Part-timers, production staff, and some people in editorial are being let go.

This is a pretty normal post-merger rendunancy-clearing process.

The company also plans to move its offices from IAC headquarters on New York’s lower West Side to downtown.

