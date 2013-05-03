The Daily Beast Fires Star Media Reporter After Column On Gay NBA Player

The Daily Beast has fired media reporter Howard Kurtz.



Yesterday Kurtz wrote a column saying that gay NBA player Jason Collins didn’t admit that he was engaged to a woman.

That was factually incorrect.

Daily Byers of Politico got this statement from editor in chief Tina Brown:

“The Daily Beast and Howard Kurtz have parted company. Under the direction of our newly named political director John Avlon we have added new momentum and authority to our Washington bureau with columnists such as Jon Favreau, Joshua Dubois and Stuart Stevens joining our outstanding DC team of Eleanor Clift, Daniel Klaidman, Michael Tomasky, Eli Lake, David Frum and Michelle Cottle – giving us one of the best politics teams in the business which was instrumental in this week’s Webby win for Best News site.”

