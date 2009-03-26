Dailies: Zac Efron Lines Up Next Project

- Well, that was quick. After ditching Paramount’s Footloose, Zac Efron has found a decidedly un-musical-like next role. He’s currently in negotiations to reteam with his 17 Again director Burt Steers on an adaptation of the novel The Life and Death of Charlie St. Cloud about a caretaker at a cemetery who has weekly meetings with his younger brother whose accidental death he believes was his fault. (Variety)
- Universal is developing Major Matt Mason, a movie based on the vintage Mattel action figures, as a starring vehicle for Tom Hanks. Hanks’ Playtone Company will produce the film. (Variety)
- Dennis Quaid will play President Clinton, Julianne Moore will play Hillary Clinton and Frost/Nixon’s Michael Sheen will play Tony Blair in the HBO movie, The Special Relationship, about the political relationship between President Clinton and Tony Blair. The film, which is not yet greenlit, will be written and directed by Frost/Nixon scribe Peter Morgan. (THR)
- Twilight’s Robert Pattinson is in early talks to star in Summit’s romantic drama Memoirs about two lovers whose relationship is threatened when they’re dealing with family tragedies. (THR)
- Jon Hamm has joined the cast of Howl, a movie about the obscenity trial surrounding the Allen Ginsberg poem of the same name already starring James Franco, Mary-Louise Parker and Jeff Daniels. Hamm will play defence attorney Jake Ehrlich, who was the inspiration for Perry Mason. (Variety)
- Sony has tapped 8 Mile writer Scott Silver to rewrite Battle: Los Angeles about an alien invasion wreaking havoc on LA. Aaron Eckhart is set to star in the film. (THR)
- Vanessa Redgrave has joined the cast of Ridley Scott’s Robin Hood film as Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine. (THR)
- Slumdog Millionaire’s Freida Pinto has signed on for Julian Schnabel’s Miral, an adaptation of the book about Hind Husseini who founded an orphanage in Jerusalem after the partition fo Palestine and the creation of the state of Israel. (Variety)
- Relativity Media has re-signed president of production Tucker Tooley for three more years at the company. Tooley has ramped up Relativity’s single-picture division so it’s now producing eight to 10 films a year and he also oversees Rogue Pictures. (THR)
- DreamWorks is in negotiations with Underworld: Rise of the Lycans director Patrick Tatopoulos to helm the studio’s sci-fi thriller Nonstop, which is set to be produced by Underworld and Live Free or Die Hard director Len Wiseman. (THR)
- George Lopez is set to host a late night talk show for TBS. The show, which was given a 34-week order, launches in November. (THR)
- Scott Caan will star in Fox’s Brett Ratner-directed comedy pilot Cop House about police officers living in a halfway house. (THR)
