Dailies: Zac Efron Cuts Loose From "Footloose"

- Zac Efron has reportedly pulled out of Paramount’s remake of Footloose, telling the studio he didn’t want to do another musical. Efron, who had script approval on the film, allegedly used a rewrite to get out of his contract. (The Wrap)
- Roseanne Barr has teamed with one of her eponymous TV show’s producers, Caryn Mandabach, for a scripted comedy in which she would play the mother of a family. The project has been pitched to Fox and would be penned by Arrested Development scribe Jim Vallely. (THR)
- 50 Cent won’t be starring in Sylvester Stallone’s The Expendables after all. His role will now be played by former San Diego Charger Terry Crews, who’s also starring in this summer’s Terminator Salvation. (Ain’t It Cool News)
- Superman Returns and Valkyrie director Bryan Singer is considering helming Mark Wahlberg’s Prisoners thriller. (EW)
- For their next film, the Coen brothers are working on a remake of John Wayne’s True Grit for Paramount, which is expected to be more faithful to the original book, telling the story from the 14 year-old girl’s point of view. (Variety)
- Former Battlestar Galactica president Mary McDonnell is joining TNT’s The Closer for a multi-episode arc as a police captain who butts heads with Kyra Sedgwick’s character. (EW)
- Brittany Snow is set to join RZA, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Jessica Szohr and Rumer Willis in the indie film Walks, slated to begin shooting in New York in May. (Variety)
- Giovanni Ribisi is set to play a carousing journalist alongside Johnny Depp in the movie adaptation of Hunter S. Thompson’s The Rum Diary. (Variety)
- United States of Tara executive producer/showrunner Alexa Junge has left the Showtime series, and a search is underway to find her replacement. Bringing the former Friends writer on board was key to Tara securing a full season pickup. The show’s wrapped production on season one, but it’s already been renewed for a second season. (THR)
- Alyssa Milano will voice Sigourney Weaver’s character in the Ghostbusters video game set to be released on June 16. (Variety)
- Courtney Thorne-Smith and Privileged’s Lucy Hale are set and Faith Ford is in negotiations to star in the Lifetime original movie Sorority about a battle that breaks out when a college freshman snubs the sorority founded by her mother and her mother’s best friend for another. (THR)
- Former mixed martial arts fighter Holt McCallany has landed the lead role in FX’s drama pilot, Lights Out about a former boxer battling dementia and struggling to support his family now that his fighting days are over. McCallany has also appeared in the HBO TV movie Tyson, Heroes and CSI: Miami. (THR)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.