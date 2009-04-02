Dailies: Tom Cruise Rejects "The 28th Amendment"

- Tom Cruise has gotten one step closer to figuring out which of the zillions of movies he’s considering he’ll tackle next. He won’t be doing Warner Bros. The 28th Amendment, in which he was just in early discussions to star. Sources tell EW that Cruise’s next project will likely be either MGM’s The Matarese Circle, with Denzel Washington or The Tourist, written by Valkyrie writer Christopher McQuarrie and co-starring Charlize Theron. (EW)
- Warner Bros. has acquired Dumped, a comedy that the studio will develop into a starring vehicle for Steve Carell, who will also produce the movie through his Carousel Production banner. (Variety)
- Jay McInerney’s classic Bright Lights, Big City is about to get the Gossip Girl spin. Gossip’s executive producer and co-creator Josh Schwartz is set to adapt the novel into another movie for United Artists. Schwartz will lens the film, making his directorial debut, and produce it with his Gossip Girl producing partner Stephanie Savage. (Variety)
- Kevin Spacey will star in and produce the indie comedy Father of Invention about a billionaire inventor who loses everything when one of his inventions goes awry. After spending eight years in prison, he tries to rebuild his reputation and fortune. (Variety)
- James Franco is reuniting with his Pineapple Express co-star Danny McBride for Universal’s comedy Your Highness about two spoiled princes who go on a quest to save the kingdom and their family after a wizard casts a spell on their father and captures the older prince’s fiance. (Variety)
- Fox is planning to launch a Saturday night late night show hosted by Wanda Sykes. The potentially hour-long program is said to be more in the vein of Bill Maher’s HBO series than a normal talk show. Episodes would air at 11 p.m. and could start this fall or next January. (Broadcasting & Cable)
- Will Arnett and Revolutionary Road’s Michael Shannon are set to star in Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures’ Jonah Hex, a Western based on the DC Comics character. (THR)
- The long-gestating movie version of Atlas Shrugged may finally be headed to the big screen. Ryan Kavanaugh’s Relativity Media is considering financing it with Lionsgate, which has long been attached to the film. Producers argue that a movie adaptation could be especially timely given the Obama administration’s economic policies. Braveheart writer Randall Wallace has penned the latest version of the script and is interested in directing. (THR)
- Mads Mikkelsen, Gemma Arterton and Alexa Davalos have all joined the cast of Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures’ Clash of the Titans, directed by Louis Leterrier. (THR)
- AMC is developing a Western-themed documentary series True West about a group of cowboys pursuing a dying trade. (Variety)
- Paramount has picked up the pitch We’ll Be Out By Christmas about what happens when tough times force you and your family to move back in with your parents. The film is being co-produced by William and Madeleine Sherak, the children of former Revolution Studios and 20th Century Fox exec Tom Sherak. The autobiographical story is based on an original idea from the Sherak family. (Variety)
