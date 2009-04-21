Dailies: Susan Boyle's Town Goes Crazy With "Boylemania"

- Britain’s Got Talent’s star contestant Susan Boyle has been given a publicist from the program after being inundated by reporters and fans who descended upon her small hometown of Blackburn, Scotland. Is a security detail next? (Washington Post)
- Will Smith is teaming up with the Sci Fi Channel to produce the drama Unfinished Business, about an ex-cop who starts seeing memories from those who have recently died. The channel will first air the show as a two-hour movie, which could be the series pilot. (THR)
- Fox Atomic is shutting down this week as an independent production division. About six employees will be laid off, and six staffers from Fox Atomic Digital will move over to Fox Filmed Entertainment. (Deadline Hollywood Daily)
- Michael Bay’s next project before Transformers III will be Pain and Gain, a story ripped from Miami headlines about a couple of Floridians who become criminals in an extortion ring, followed by a kidnapping plot that goes horribly awry. (/Film)
- TiVo is about to take on Nielsen with a new product called “Stop Watch” that will capture ratings data for local TV markets. (NYP)
- The Gospel Music Channel is airing a one-hour documentary about American Idol and the singing competition’s effect on Christian music. (Yahoo! News)
- Milk and Desperate Housewives took home top honours from the GLAAD Media Awards, which recognise fair, accurate and inclusive depictions of the gay and lesbian communities in mainstream media. (EW)
- Disney has topped the list of the 100 biggest licensing companies for 2008, thanks to tween franchises High School Musical and Hannah Montana and the channel’s singing sensations, the Jonas Brothers. (THR)
- Kevin Spacey and Hayden Christensen have signed on to star in George Hickenlooper’s Casino Jack, a feature about Jack Abramoff and Michael Scanlon. (Production Weekly)
- The Screen Actors Guild’s board of directors has narrowly voted in favour of a new two-year contract, that includes pay increases of 3.5% per year and establishes payments for shows streamed online. However, it doesn’t give actors rerun fees for most shows created for the Internet. (LA Times)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.