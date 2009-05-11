Dailies: Ryan Seacrest To Launch Another Reality Show, Get Richer

- Ryan Seacrest and British chef Jamie Oliver are teaming up with ABC for a new reality shows that gives makeovers to the unhealthiest cities in America. (THR)
- Mickey Rourke and Eva Green are attached to star in a remake of the 1986 film Mona Lisa. (Production Weekly)
- Warner Bros. is partnering with Facebook on a project to sync up “friend” networks on the social networking site with the interactive community-screening features of Warners’ Blu-ray Disc releases, starting with the release of Watchmen: Director’s Cut. (THR)
- Activision has hired former Yahoo! COO Dan Rosensweig to lead its multibillion-dollar Guitar Hero business. (LAT)
- Anchor Bay has nabbed the rights to the indie drama The Open Road, starring Jeff Bridges and Justin Timberlake. (Variety)
- Donald Trump hired Joan Rivers in the season finale of the Celebrity Apprentice. (AP)
- Pixar is screening 3-D versions of Toy Story and Toy Story 2 at the Venice Film Festival in September. (Variety)
- ABC has picked up and ordered 13 episodes of the new drama Flash Forward, as a potential successor to Lost. (LAT)
- Sports cable channel Versus is launching Fanarchy, a weekly show that will give fans a chance to comment and speak their minds. (Variety)
- Cannes Film Festival planners say that this year’s festivities will be more toned down in reflection of the global credit crunch. (Reuters)
- Matthew Goode has been cast in the new Ricky Gervais-Stephen Merchant dramedy Cemetery Junction. (THR)
- Director Tony Krantz’s new detective film The Big Bang, starring Antonio Banderas, will begin filming in Spokane, WA in September. (Production Weekly)
