Dailies: Robert Pattinson To Get Romantic in "Remember Me"

- Robert Pattinson has signed on to star in Remember Me, The Summit-produced romance will begin filming in New York this summer between his Twilight sequels New Moon and Eclipse, which begins shooting in August. (Hollywood.com)
- Talent agencies William Morris and endeavour are slated to vote Monday on a merger that would create a talent powerhouse, second only to Creative Artists Agency. (LAT)
- Timothy Olyphant will star in FX’s drama pilot based on Elmore Leonard’s short story Fire in the Hole. The Deadwood star will play a U.S. marshall who returns to his hometown in Kentucky. (THR)
- The outbreak of swine flu has forced Mexico’s top movie theatre chains to close their doors until at least Tuesday. (AP)
- Jon Hamm and longtime girlfriend Jennifer Westfeldt have set up the production company Points West Pictures. The couple currently has three projects in development, all of which will feature at least one of the actors. (THR)
- Maria Bello is joining Ben Affleck, Tommy Lee Jones and Kevin Costner in the indie film The Company Men. Bello will play a VP of human resources, who is forced to fire Affleck’s character. (Variety)
- MTV is set to pick up fashion-competition reality series The Stylist. Contestants will battle for a contract with a major agency. (THR)
- ABC and Lost actor Henry Ian Cusick, who plays Desmond on the hit drama, are being sued by a woman who claims Cusick sexually harassed her on the set. (AP)
- Software that allows users to create DVD backups is being challenged in a U.S. District Court, as Hollywood studios argue that RealNetworks has violated copyright law by selling a product that allows customers to make replicas of DVDs on their computers. (Reuters)
- Best Buy is considering giving vinyl record sales a spin, potentially devoting eight square feet of merchandising space to vinyl, which would fit about 200 albums, after testing the idea in 100 of its stores around the country. (NYP)
