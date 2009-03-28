Dailies: Queen Latifah Is "Wright" For The Part

- Queen Latifah will star in Fox Searchlight’s romantic comedy Just Wright, a Cinderella story about a physical therapist who falls in love with an injured basketball player while helping him recover. (Variety)
- Amber Tamblyn is in final negotiations to play the lead role in Horton Foote’s Main Street, the ensemble drama to which Orlando Bloom is attached. (THR)
- NBC has canceled its new cooking competition series The Chopping Block after just three episodes. The network plans to run the remaining episodes of the poorly rated show at some point but for now its time slot will air reruns of Law & Order: Criminal Intent. (THR)
- Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire writer Simon Beaufoy has signed on to pen DreamWorks Animation’s Truckers. (THR)
- The Departed writer William Monahan has written and will direct the War of 1812 nautical drama The Essex. Monahan will produce the film with Graham King, who has a first-look deal with Warner Bros. It’s unknown whether Warner will distribute the film. (Variety)
- Summit is in the process of picking up the screenplay Elevator Men by former DreamWorks exec Mark Haimes. The film would be a vampire thriller that would provide a less-romanticized look at the creatures that have made Summit so rich. (THR)
- Summit has also acquired movie rights to the controversial biography The Secret Life of Houdini: The Making of America’s First Superhero. The book portrayed the magician as a debunker of con artists, leading to the controversial theory that his death was an act of retribution from the spiritual movement. Summit’s seeking to make an action thriller that could start a franchise. (THR)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.