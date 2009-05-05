Dailies: "New York, I Love You" Doesn't Love Scarlett Johansson

- Scarlett Johansson’s directorial debut has been cut from the upcoming compilation of short films, New York, I Love You. Insiders say it didn’t work with the context of the other love stories in the movie. (EW)
- Fox producers are looking to revive the Used Guys project, a sci-fi comedy, and develop it into a vehicle for Ben Stiller and Reese Witherspoon. (THR)
- Hugh Jackman has plenty of projects coming up, including a sequel to X-Men Origins: Wolverine as well as starring in Personal Security, in which Jackman will play a tough police detective forced into bodyguard duty for a spoiled teen heiress. (Variety)
- The MTV Movie Awards nominees have been announced, with Twilight and Slumdog Millionaire leading the pack with seven and six nods, respectively. (HuffPo)
- CW confirmed that it will only air original programming on weekdays, starting this fall. (THR)
- Fox has renewed Fringe for a second season. The J.J. Abrams series is the No. 1 rated new series in the adult demographic. (Reuters)
- Universal is putting together the horror film Mama, developed by a pair of young filmmakers, whose mentor is Guillermo del Toro. (THR)
- Christina Aguilera is making her big screen debut in Screen Gems’ Burlesque. The singer will play a small town girl who finds love, family and success in a Los Angeles neo-burlesque club. (Variety)
- Ken Watanabe and Tom Hardy are signed on to Christopher Nolan’s new film Inception, joining an all-star cast that already includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Ellen Page and Marion Cotillard. (THR)
- Warner Bros. has nabbed Everybody Loves Whales, based on a true story about a rescue attempt of three whales in Alaska during a period of geopolitical change with the Soviet Union in 1988. (Reuters)
- CBS’ has ordered a 22-episode fifth season of The New Adventures of Old Christine, after ABC closed a deal with Warner Bros. if CBS didn’t renew the show. (THR)
