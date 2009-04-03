Dailies: Megan Fox Is An Angel

- Megan Fox is attached to join Mickey Rourke in Passion Plays, in which Rourke plays a down-on-his-luck trumpet player in 1950s Los Angeles. Fox would play an angel who helps him find redemption after he saves her from a gangster. (THR)
- Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, playing in competition at the event. The film, co-financed by The Weinstein Company and Universal, will be released in the U.S. on August 21. (Variety)
- Warner Bros. is in talks with Juno’s Ellen Page, La Vie en Rose’s Marion Cotillard and Batman Begins’ Cillian Murphy to join the cast of Christopher Nolan’s Inception. The film is being described as a contemporary sci-fi action movie set within the mind and is currently set for a 2010 release. (Variety)
- AMC has renewed its other award-winning hit drama series, Breaking Bad, for a third season. The show about a high school chemistry teacher turned meth manufacturer is only four episodes into its second season. (THR)
- MSNBC has added another liberal voice to its ranks, hiring radio host Ed Schultz to host an hour-long program on the cable news network starting Monday. Schultz’s program will replace a politically-oriented show anchored by David Shuster at 6 p.m. (THR)
- Courtney B. Vance has signed on for CBS Films’ Crowley. The movie, which stars Harrison Ford, Brendan Fraser and Keri Russell is about parents searching for a cure for their children’s rare disease. (Variety)
- Fox has acquired the film rights to the environmental nonfiction book The World Without Us, which it intends to develop into a fictional movie about an event that wiped out the human race. The film would be written and directed by the team behind I Am Legend, Mark Protosevich and Francis Lawrence. (THR)
- Jeanne Tripplehorn and Laura Linney are joining the cast of the indie film Morning. Tripplehorn will play a mother mourning the loss of her child and Linney will play a grief counselor. The movie was written by and will mark the directorial debut of Tripplehorn’s husband Leland Orser. (THR)
- Barry Sonnenfeld is attached to direct Paramount’s The Spellman Files about a single private eye who has to juggle the demands of running her family’s business with her dating life. (Variety)
- Idris Elba and Zoe Saldana are in talks to be part of Warner Bros. DC Comics adaptation The Losers about a Special Forces team betrayed by its handler and left for dead that goes on to conduct covert operations against the CIA. (THR)
