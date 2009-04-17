Dailies: Megan Fox "Crossing" The Border

- Megan Fox has signed on to star in Sony Pictures’ Screen Gems thriller The Crossing, about a couple returning from a Mexican vacation when they are carjacked and the husband is kidnapped. (THR)
- Terminator: Salvation producers Derek Anderson, Victor Kubicek and Halcyon Co. have settled the lawsuit filed against them by Moritz Borman. Terms were not available. Borman claimed his fellow producers had not paid him producing fees, and he was seeking more than $160 million in damages. (Variety)
- Watchman star Patrick Wilson joins Harrison Ford, Diane Keaton and Rachel McAdams in the Paramount comedy Morning Glory. (THR)
- Former American Idol winner Fantasia Barrino is returning to the small screen on a new VH1 reality show that will premiere in 2010. (THR)
- 20th Century Fox and New Regency have just acquired the rights to turn the classic Father Knows Best TV series into a movie. (Variety)
- Frank Coraci is set to helm the Kevin James-comedy Zookeeper, which will begin filming in Boston in August. (Production Weekly)
- The History channel is assembling an all-star cast for its two-hour special The People Speak, from Matt Damon and Chris Moore. The adaptation of Howard Zinn’s A People’s History of the United States weaves together archival footage and interviews with dramatic readings by Damon, Josh Brolin, and Bruce Springstein, among others. (Variety)
- Jennifer Jason Leigh has signed on to play Mary Louise Parker’s estranged sister in Showtime’s hit series Weeds. (THR)
- While octomom Nadya Suleman might have announced that she’ll be staring in a U.K. reality show with her brood of 14 children, no U.K. network has actually signed on to carry the show. (THR)
- Cameron Bright and Academy Award nominee Graham Greene have been added to the long cast list for the Twilight sequel New Moon. (EW)
- Fifteen actors will be inducted into the Actors’ Hall of Fame this year, including Robert DeNiro, Julie Andrews and Meryl Streep. (THR)
