Dailies: Matthew McConaughey Considering "Lincoln" Case

- Matthew McConaughey is attached to star in the legal thriller The Lincoln Lawyer about a criminal defence attorney representing a wealthy client with ties to a previous murder case. (Variety)
- Sony Pictures is in final negotiations to acquire rights to the real-life Grand Prix racing story Limit, which the studio would make into a movie starring and produced by Tobey Maguire. (THR)
- Tony Scott is set to direct the Fox action film Unstoppable about a runaway train carrying toxic chemicals. Scott, who recently helmed the remake of The Taking of Pelham 1, 2, 3 is currently working with screenwriter Mark Bomback to get the project ready to start filming later this year. (Variety)
- ABC has cut the number of episodes of its new Web-inspired comedy series In the Motherhood that the network will air from 13 to seven. (LA Times)
- Kathy Bates is joining Sandra Bullock in the football drama The Blind Side based on Michael Lewis’ book about previously homeless athlete Michael Oher. (Variety)
- Mary Steenburgen and Sam Elliott have joined the cast of the Hugh Grant/Sarah Jessica Parker romantic comedy Did You Hear About the Morgans? (Production Weekly)
- David O. Russell is adapting The Silver Linings Playbook into a screenplay for The Weinstein Company. Russell, who directed Flirting with Disaster and Three Kings, is set to helm this film as well. (Variety)
- DreamWorks has acquired the script for the futuristic romantic comedy Good Looking about an accurate dating service that matches people based on their true identities and the man who rejects the person chosen for him. The deal is the second script the studio has picked up in the past month from screenwriter Chris McCoy. (THR)
- American Idol producer Fremantle Media is looking to develop drama series for cable networks, signing first-look deals with several U.S. producers. (Variety)
- Emma Stone will star in Sony’s Screen Gems comedy Easy A, a modern retelling of The Scarlet Letter set in high school. (Variety)
- Fox has picked up the plus-size dating competition series More to Love, pitched as a “dating show for the rest of us.” The show will be produced by the team behind Who Wants To Marry a Multi-Millionaire? (THR)
