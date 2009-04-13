Dailies: Maggie Gyllenhall Gets A New 'Nanny'

- Maggie Gyllenhaal is set to star in the sequel to Nanny McPhee. The movie starts filming next month. (Production Weekly)
- Gus Van Sant reportedly wants Woody Harrelson and Jack Black to star in his adaptation of Tom Wolfe’s Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test. Van Sant’s Milk screenwriter Dustin Lance Black has already penned a script for the much-delayed film. (The Playlist)
- Showtime has now passed on all of its potential pilots, choosing not to pick up Tim Robbins’ well-received pharmaceutical drama Possible Side Effects, which also starred Ellen Burstyn, Josh Lucas and Tim Blake Nelson. Side Effects was originally considered a shoo-in, but industry insiders suspected its harsh approach to the pharmaceutical industry may have made the channel hesitant to move forward with the show. (THR)
- With Sunday’s rescue of American sea captain Richard Phillips, everyone wants in on the pirate action, including Spike TV, which has greenlit a pilot for Pirate Hunters: USN, a documentary series focused on the U.S. Navy’s anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden—the same region where Phillips was rescued. (Variety)
- The recession has forced Nationwide to change its slogan from the humorous “Life comes at you fast” to its more reassuring, old motto “Nationwide is on your side.” The insurance company’s just one of several retailers that have adopted more comforting slogans for consumers rattled by the economic downturn. (AdAge)
- Frost/Nixon star Michael Sheen has signed on to play the leader of Italian vampire coven the Volturi in the Twilight sequel, New Moon. (Variety)
- William Hurt has been cast in Ridley Scott’s Robin Hood film for Universal, playing jousting champion William Marshall, the Earl of Pembroke. (THR)
- Ray Winstone, David Thewlis and Anna Friel have joined Keira Knightley and Colin Farrell in crime drama London Boulevard, which will start filming this summer. (Variety)
- Watchmen screenwriter Alex Tse has been hired to pen the screenplay for the film adaptation of another graphic novel, Battling Boy, the rights to which were recently acquired by Brad Pitt’s Plan B production company and Paramount Pictures. (THR)
- Animal Planet’s Jeff Corwin will be moving over to The Food Network for an eight-episode series, Extreme Cuisine With Jeff Corwin, which will begin airing this fall. (THR)
- Dish Network and Viacom have announced a partnership to starting sending high definition feeds of BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Spike TV and VH1 to Dish customers at no additional cost. (THR)
