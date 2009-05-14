Dailies: Lindsay Lohan Goes To "The Other Side"

- Lindsay Lohan will headline the indie fantasy comedy The Other Side, joining an all-star cast that includes Woody Harrelson, Giovanni Ribisi, Dave Matthews and Alanis Morissette. (Variety)
- Martin Scorcese has been given the green light to develop and direct a Frank Sinatra biopic for Universal Studios. (THR)
- Sumner Redstone is being sued by the creditors of bankrupt video game publisher Midway Games over a “fraudulent transfer.” (LAT)
- Fox and NBC are expected to have their fall schedules locked in by Friday, and insiders speculate that Fox may have a few surprises in the works. (Variety)
- Ray Liotta, Mila Kunis and Mark Ruffalo have signed on to join Tina Fey and Steve Carell in the Fox comedy Date Night. (THR)
- Model Paulina Porizkova was fired from the judging panel of America’s Next Top Model. (AP)
- Kung Fu Panda co-director John Stevenson has been signed to work on an adaptation of The Minotaur Takes a Cigarette Break for The Gotham Group. (THR)
- The History Channel has an ambitious schedule ahead, including a 12-part epic about the history of the U.S. from the pilgrims to President Obama. (Variety)
- Talks are under way between ABC Studios and the CW to revive the quirky CW comedy-drama Reaper on Sunday nights, even though the CW has already given up Sunday programming to local affiliates. (Reuters)
- Gaeta/Rosenzweig Films, part of DreamWorks, is working on a comedic remake of Fright Night. (THR)
- A federal court has barred DirecTV Group from releasing misleading ads that could give customers the impression that Charter Communications is being liquidated or might stop offering cable TV service. (Reuters)
