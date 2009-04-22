Dailies: Lauren Conrad Leaves "The Hills" For Kohl's

- The Hills starlet Lauren Conrad is launching a casual clothing line, “LC Lauren Conrad,” at the discount giant Kohl’s in October. That’s smart for the store to bank on her celebrity while she’s still on the show. (NYT)
- Fox 2000 is busy trying to acquire the rights to Patricia Cornwall’s bestselling book series about medical examiner Dr. Kay Scarpetta as a possible vehicle for Angelina Jolie. (Variety)
- Lifetime has finally set a date for the much-delayed premiere of the sixth season of Project Runway. The Heidi Klum show will return on August 20. (AP)
- PBS has launched a new video portal allows online viewers to stream more than 130 episodes of nearly 20 programs, including headliners Frontline, Nova and Masterpiece theatre. (LAT)
- Even before the release of sixth instalment and sure moneymaker Harry Potter, Warner Bros. is at the top of distributor rankings for 2009 with an 18% domestic market share, according to Nielsen EDI. (THR)
- The trust established by the makers of Slumdog Millionaire, including director Danny Boyle, said it was looking after the welfare of the Oscar-winning film’s child stars, amid reports that 9-year-old Rubina Ali’s father was considering selling his daughter. Indian police are also said to be investigating the matter. (EW)
- Not only is Amelie star Audrey Tautou playing Coco Chanel in the summer biopic Coco Avant Chanel, she’s also replacing Nicole Kidman as the face of the landmark Chanel Number 5 perfume. (Reuters)
- A LA Superior Court judge threw out a lawsuit against Sacha Baron Cohen in which a woman, only identified as “Jane Doe,” was suing him for defaming her during a skit on Da Ali G Show. (THR)
- Matt and Dean Ward have written a comedy, My Nemesis, based on a real Craigslist ad. (Production Weekly)
- NBC is moving its critically acclaimed but low rated drama Kings to Saturdays this summer, starting June 13. (THR)
- Fox TV is looking to spread its wings to Asia to find new international co-producers, partnering with director Andrew Lau, former Flame Ventures prexy Zack Sherman and producer Andrew Loo. The trio have been assigned to develop new English-language programming for Fox TV Studios to be produced in Southeast Asia, particularly Hong Kong, and then sold to U.S. and international networks. (Variety)
