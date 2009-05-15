Dailies: Kristin Cavallari Heads For "The Hills"

- It’s confirmed: former Laguna Beach star Kristin Cavallari will replace her one-time nemesis, Lauren Conrad, on the sixth season of MTV’s hit reality drama, The Hills. (AP)
- More than 300 concertgoers who thought they bought tickets for an upcoming Bruce Springsteen show from Ticketmaster but instead purchased seats from TicketsNow will receive refunds or tickets to another Springsteen concert. (NYT)
- NBC has renewed Last Call With Carson Daly for another season. (THR)
- Monica Bellucci will join Nicholas Cage in the upcoming Jerry Bruckheimer flick, The Sorcerer’s Apprentice. (Variety)
- Fox has picked up reincarnation drama Past Life from Warner Bros., but still hasn’t confirmed the return of Bones. (THR)
- Robert Redford has a developed a new program, Sundance in New Mexico, in collaboration with the state of New Mexico to expand training for Native American and Hispanic filmmakers. (AP)
- Roadside Attractions and Liddell Entertainment have nabbed the worldwide rights to Chris Rock’s HBO Films documentary about hair culture in the African-American community, Good Hair. (THR)
- Land of the Lost star Anna Friel will play the famous role of Holly Golightly in a new London stage adaptation of Breakfast at Tiffany’s. (Variety)
- Comedy Central is beefing up its animation line-up with Ugly Americans, set in an alternate New York City where fantasy and sci-fi creatures live among humans as ordinary citizens. (Reuters)
- The N has ordered 13 episodes of Gigantic, a sharp look at the glitzy and chaotic life of Hollywood “it” children whose parents are A-list celebrities. (THR)
- Warner Bros. has acquired screen rights to the British show Primeval in a six-figure deal. (Variety)
- Director Terry Gilliam is working to bring The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, to theatres. (Reuters)
- Transporter star Jason Statham will star in a film based on Ranulph Fiennes’ early 90’s thriller novel The Feathermen. (THR)
- A producer who worked on Farrah Fawcett’s documentary has filed a lawsuit against Ryan O’Neal and others, seeking to regain creative control of the NBC project about her battle with cancer and is asking for unspecified damages. (EW)
