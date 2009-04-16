Dailies: Kristen Bell Engaged to "You Again"

- Kristen Bell will star in the Andy Fickman-directed Disney comedy You Again. Bell will play a young woman who discovers her brother is marrying her high school nemesis. Production will begin late this summer. (THR)
- Impeached Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich will be one of the contestants on NBC’s upcoming summer reality show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, as long as a judge approves it. (Variety)
- Sean “Diddy” Combs, Damages’ Rose Byrne and Mad Men’s Elizabeth Moss have joined Universal’s Get Him to the Greek, starring Jonah Hill and Russell Brand. (Variety)
- A hiring freeze has spread throughout Hollywood. The Los Angeles County Economic Development Corp. is reporting that the entertainment job market is down to 19,200 positions from a high of 141,400 in 2008. (Variety)
- Oscar nominee Richard Jenkins will star opposite Julia Roberts in the Sony Pictures’ movie version of bestselling book Eat, Pray, Love. (Variety)
- The American Antitrust Institute is lobbying the the Department of Justice to reject the proposed Live Nation-Ticketmaster merger. (NYP)
- Andy Tennant will begin filming the Sony Pictures comedy Bounty Hunter, starring Jennifer Aniston and Gerard Butler, in June. (Production Weekly)
- Incarcerated former NFL player Michael Vick is looking to get into the reality TV show game upon his release on July 20. He’s talking to producers about doing a documentary series following his rehabilitation. In desperate need of cash, he’s reportedly demanding more than $600,000 for his participation in the show. (THR)
