Dailies: Kevin Costner and Tommy Lee Jones are Company Men

- Kevin Costner and Tommy Lee Jones will join Ben Affleck in the independently financed drama, The Company Men, about the effects of corporate downsizing. John Wells is set to direct; production will begin in mid-April in Boston. (Variety and Production Weekly)
- Pixar’s Up will become the first 3-D animated film to open the Cannes film festival in May. (Variety)
- VH1 is reviving its hit series Behind the Music, ordering 10 new episodes including ones focusing on Lil Wayne and Scott Weiland. The show’s distinctive narrator Jim Forbes will return as well. (THR)
- 50 Cent is replacing Forest Whitaker in Sylvester Stallone’s upcoming film The Expendables. Stallone defended Fitty’s casting, indicating he will bring out his strengths. (Ain’t It Cool News)
- Justin Long has been tapped to star in the New Line romantic comedy, Going the Distance, about a man and a woman in a long-distance relationship who realise they’d be happier dating someone closer to home. (Variety)
- Adding further support to the rumours that Trust Me will not be renewed, star Eric McCormack has signed on to play a heart surgeon in ABC’s untitled comedy pilot about two friends who embark on different lives. (THR)
- Freddie Prinze Jr. will star in ABC’s comedy pilot No Heroics, following four B-list superheroes living among us. Prinze Jr. will play A-list superhero Ultimatum, the nemesis of the show’s lead B-list superhero. (THR)
- NBC has greenlit the reality a capella competition series, The Sing Off. Groups will perform popular songs without backing tracks, and the winner will receive a contract with Sony Music, which also signs American Idol’s winner. (Variety)
- Universal Pictures and Imagine Entertainment have acquired the romantic comedy script Merman, about a merman who comes to shore to win back his mermaid fiancee who left him for a real man. Brian Grazer will produce his first fish-related film since Splash. (Variety)
- Adrienne Shelly, the late writer-director of the Fox Searchlight hit Waitress left behind another screenplay, The Morgan Stories, which follows three sisters over several decades, that her widower will produce. (THR)
- CBS has renewed its high-rated sitcoms, Two and a Half Men and The Big Bang Theory, for three seasons and two seasons, respectively. (THR)
- Filming on Warner Bros. Green Lantern is slated to begin in mid-September in Australia. That gives the studio six months to cast the titular part. (PW)
