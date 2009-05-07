Dailies: Katie Holmes Will Be "Afraid Of The Dark"

- Katie Holmes will star in Miramax’s Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark, written by Guillermo del Toro and Matthew Robbins and based on a 1973 ABC telepic about a young girl who moves in with her father and his girlfriend and discovers they are sharing the house with evil creatures. (Variety)
- Hallmark Channel president and CEO Henry Schleiff resigned with a year left on his contract, prompting speculation he had a falling out with parent company, Crown Media Holdings. (LAT)
- Robert De Niro and Edward Norton will star in John Curran’s indie psychological thriller Stone. (Reuters)
- Ray Stevenson, Christopher Walken and Val Kilmer have all been cast to star in Jonathan Hensleigh’s crime story The Irishman. (THR)
- Bradley Cooper is under consideration to star in the upcoming Warner Bros. comic book adaptation flick, Green Lantern, but he’s not yet in negotiations for the part. (EW)
- Bob Dylan scored his fifth No. 1 album this week as Together Through Life from Columbia Records opened atop the list with 125,000 sales. (THR)
- Jerry O’Connell has been added on to the Weinstein Company’s Piranha 3-D franchise redux, joining Elisabeth Shue and Richard Dreyfuss. (EW)
- Lauren Holly has signed on to star opposite Rob Lowe in Lifetime’s upcoming original movie, Too Late to Say Goodbye. (THR)
- Sundance hit The Cove has sparked a controversy with the Japanese government. The film chronicles fisherman killing dolphins off the coast of the Japanese city of Wakayama. (THR)
- Mexico’s movie theatres are reopening with caution this week, with the exception of Mexico City, but under restrictions including a mandate that there must be two empty rows of seats between each occupied row, meaning theatres can operate at no more than 16% of capacity. (USA Today)
- Regal Entertainment CEO Mike Campbell has stepped down from heading the nation’s largest theatre chain. (LAT)
- After the success of Robot Chicken, Adult Swim is launching a new comedy series from the same creative team this September called Titan Maximum. (THR)
- Producer Jeff Katz is launching American Original, a “nerd machine” that will produce movies, TV shows, web projects and graphic novels. (Variety)
