Dailies: Kate Hudson Is 'Earthbound'

- Kate Hudson is set to star in the romantic comedy Earthbound about a woman who uses her wit as a defence mechanism until she meets a man like her. Producers are searching for a male lead and trying to find a distributor at Cannes. (Screen Daily)
- Star Trek’s Chris Hemsworth has landed the title role in Marvel’s Thor, beating out Grey’s Anatomy’s Kevin McKidd, WWE champ Triple-H and a number of unknowns who tried out for the part. Hemsworth’s casting caps a long search by Marvel for the lead in the film set to be released on May 20, 2011. The 25-year-old Australian is also starring in the upcoming Joss Whedon horror film Cabin in the Woods and MGM’s Red Dawn. (Deadline Hollywood Daily)
- Milla Jovovich will star alongside Robert De Niro and Edward Norton in the psychological thriller Stone, currently being sold at Cannes. Jovovich will play the wife of a convicted arsonist (Norton). Her character will engage in an affair with her husband’s parole officer (De Niro) in an attempt to get him paroled. (Variety)
- Despite what seems like a slow start to sales at the Cannes Film Festival, several films without U.S. distribution are being eyed. And international companies like Focus Features, Mandate, Summit, IFC and Sony Pictures Classics are all doing brisk business at the festival, with the latter two studios already making acquisitions. (Variety)
- Sean Penn is in talks to star in This Must Be the Place, Italian filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino’s first English-language film. Penn would play a retired rock star who sets out to find his father’s executioner, an ex-Nazi war criminal. (Variety)
- ABC is set to add 10 new series (six dramas and four sitcoms) to its 2009-2010 schedule. Among dramas, the following are all expected to be picked up: the Jerry Bruckheimer-produced The Forgotten, murder mystery Happy Town, legal drama The Deep End, Eastwick, V and Flash Forward. The network’s four new sitcoms are likely to be Hank, starring Kelsey Grammer; The Middle starring Patricia Heaton; Modern Family and Cougar Town, starring Courteney Cox. (THR)
- Forest Whitaker, America Ferrera and Carlos Mencia will star in an untitled family wedding movie for Fox Searchlight. (Variety)
- Sony’s Columbia Records has inked a deal to distribute the music from Fox’s upcoming series Glee via digital outlets and CDs. Fox also has licensing and touring plans for the show. (Billboard)
- The Regal theatre chain has agreed to install Sony’s digital projectors for its 6,793 screens. That deal, combined with a similar pact with AMC, puts Sony on track to be the digital cinema market leader in the U.S. (The Wrap)
- ABC’s The Unusuals and Fox’s Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles have been canceled. Meanwhile, CBS’ Without A Trace looks unlikely to return, but Cold Case is expected to be picked up for another season. (EW)
