Dailies: Jimmy Fallon Headed Upfront

- NBC has finalised its upfront week plans, including a comedy showcase on May 19 in Manhattan, featuring Jay Leno, Conan O’Brien and Jimmy Fallon, among others. (Variety)
- Broadway show road grosses jumped 4.9% in Week 45 (March 30-April 5), bringing the total gross for the 16-show slate to $13,494,238. Portland’s production of Wicked was the biggest earner, with revenue of $1,526,953. (Variety)
- A Dutch TV show has found Osama bin Laden not guilty of crimes on September 11. The jury of two men, three women and a studio audience said there was insufficient evidence to convict the wanted terrorist. (THR)
- Indonesian pay-TV operator Indovision has added Foxcrime to its channel line-up. The network will include subtitled versions of CSI and NYPD Blue. (Variety)
- Sundance Institute’s execuive director Ken Brecher has resigned after 14 years in the post. He will continue to serve as a strategic advisor to the Institute. (THR)
- CNN’s ratings have plummeted since the beginning of the year, with a 23% drop in its core demographic of adults aged 25-54 from 8 to 11 p.m., and a 10% audience drop in total viewers during the day. (Variety)
- TiVo is reporting that owners DVR the bulk of their shows in primetime. 59% of TiVo users record programming at the 9 p.m. time slot, with the 8 p.m. slot in second with 58% and 10 p.m. in third with 53%.(THR)
