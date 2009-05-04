Dailies: Hugh Jackman May Visit "Ghostopolis"

- Hugh Jackman is attached to star in Disney’s Ghostopolis as a man who works for the government’s Supernatural Immigration Task Force and sends ghosts who have escaped into our world back to Ghostopolis. Wolverine will also produce the film, as he did for the most recent X-Men pic, through his Seed Productions, along with the Gotham Group. (THR)
- Oprah Winfrey has brought Jenny McCarthy into her media empire. McCarthy signed a multi-year deal with Winfrey’s Harpo Productions to develop projects on different platforms, including a syndicated talk show that the actress/author would host. (Reuters)
- CBS has launched a campaign to promote its prime-time success in advance of the year’s most important ad sales season, including a front-page ad in The New York Times, a USA Today section-front ad and commercials throughout CBS television, radio and the Internet. (AP)
- Ben Stiller will direct the Participant Media film Help Me Spread Goodness, a drama with comic overtones about a Chicago banker who gets swindled in a Nigerian Internet scam. (Variety)
- Fox has renewed Family Guy spinoff Cleveland for a second season—months before the series premieres. (THR)
- Capt. Richard Phillips, the hero captain who volunteered to be a hostage to save his Maersk Alabama crew from Somali pirates, has signed with CAA in all areas. The agency will help him navigate book and film offers. (Variety)
- James McAvoy and Laura Linney will star in Jacob Aaron Estes’ The Details, filming this summer in Seattle. (Production Weekly)
- Jaime King, Robert Duvall and James Caan have signed onto the postapocalyptic thriller Tribes of October from Philippe Martinez, who is directing and producing. The movie will start filming in Michigan this summer. (THR)
- Angels and Demons director Ron Howard said the Vatican exerted influence regarding filming permits for the movie based on the Dan Brown novel and that he was told it would not be possible to shoot scenes in Rome that had churches in the background. The Vatican spokesman, the Rev. Federico Lombardi, refused to comment. (The Wrap)
- ABC’s Ben-Hur remake is picking up speed, with new casting addtion Joseph Morgan, who will fill the shoes of the title role immortalised by Charlton Heston in the 1959 movie. (Reuters)
- Rebecca Romijn, Rossif Sutherland, along with his father Donald Sutherland, are starring in Love Child, which has begun production in Toronto. (THR)
