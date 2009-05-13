Dailies: Hugh Jackman and Robert Pattinson Are 'Unbound Captives'

- Hugh Jackman, Rachel Weisz and Robert Pattinson are set to star in the period drama Unbound Captives, Madeleine Stowe’s directorial debut. (Production Weekly)
- Sarah Palin inked a deal with HarperCollins to publish a memoir, scheduled for Spring 2010–the year she is up for re-election. (Variety)
- Dave Matthews Band and Green Day are releasing bonus tracks to their new albums on iTunes, a trend industry execs are saying is the new “norm.” (NYT)
- Along with renewing Lie to Me, Fox has picked up the comic book drama Human Target, and the single-camera comedy Sons of Tucson. (THR)
- ABC is parterning with RDF USA to adapt the Australian reality TV hit Find My Family for American television. (Variety)
- Al Pacino is in talks to star in a film adaptation of Malcolm Gladwell’s nonfiction bestseller Blink. (THR)
- Billboard is estimating that Michael Jackson could take home more than $50 million from his much-anticipated 50-show stand at London’s O2 Arena, his first shows in 12 years. (Reuters)
- Boston Legal star James Spader will make his Broadway debut in the world premiere of David Mamet’s Race. (AP)
- IFC has nabbed the U.S. rights to Tales From the Golden Age, a collection of shorts set in the Romania’s communist period. (THR)
- Universal and Dark Horse Comics have tapped producer Scott Stuber and scribe Scott Milam to adapt the graphic novel The Secret for the silver screen. (Variety)
- Rolling Stone’s Mexico edition is shutting its doors after seven years due to the recession. (Reuters)
- Warner Bros. has brought on newcomer Evan Daugherty to pen the latest draft of Grayskull, the studio’s big-screen take on the Masters of the Universe cartoon. (THR)
- WGA leaders have sent a memo to members reminding them that they can work only for employers that have signed guild contracts, particularly in new media where a growing number of writers are flocking. (Variety)
