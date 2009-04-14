Dailies: HBO Wins The Race for Election 2008 Movie

- HBO Films has already optioned a film about the 2008 election. Game Change: Obama and the Clintons, McCain and Palin, and the Race of a Lifetime, an in-the-works Harper Collins book by journalists from New York magazine and Time, won’t even be published until next year. (Variety)
- Mark Wahlberg has signed on to the Steve Carell-Tina Fey comedy Date Night. He’ll join an all-star cast that includes James Franco, Leighton Meester, Kristen Wiig and Taraji P. Henson. (THR)
- Director McG is in talks to bring the Broadway smash hit Spring Awakening to the big screen. (THR)
- Film production in Los Angeles was down 56.3% in the first quarter of 2009 compared to the same quarter in 2008. FilmL.A. president Paul Audley said the results were due to the continuing flight of feature films. Those tax credits offered by New York and other states probably don’t help, either. Meanwhile, TV production for the quarter was up 76.4% from the writers strike-plagued Q1 2008. (THR)
- Warner Music Group’s stock surged 13% Monday after a Goldman Sachs analyst upgraded it from “Neutral” to “Sell.” (Billboard)
- Bravo has greenlit a celebrity version of Project Runway called Launch My Line. Each star will be matched with a fashion design expert who will help transform the celebrity’s creative idea into reality. (THR)
- Amy Poehler’s new comedy Parks and Recreation had a red-carpet premiere last night, not the normal treatment for a new sitcom. The Peacock is grooming the sitcom to be the next great NBC comedy. (Variety)
- Warner Bros. has picked up Spanish theatrical and DVD distribution rights to the fourth instalment of the blockbuster Torrente franchise. An English-language remake is being set up at New Line Cinema. (Variety)
- Producer Bobby Cohen has been hired as president of Kurtzman/Orci Prods, the production company run by Transformers writers Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci. Cohen will begin working on a number of high-profile projects in development at K/O, including DreamWorks’ high-profile Atlantis Rising and Deep Sea Cowboys films. (THR)
- Discovery Communications has promoted Kelly Day to COO of its digital media and commerce division. (Variety)
- The Sundance Channel is making a big push into reality TV with two new shows, The Day Before, a behind-the-scenes look at the 36 hours before a fashion show, and Be Good Johnny Weir, which will follow the champion U.S. figure skater before next year’s Winter Olympics in Vancouver. (THR)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.