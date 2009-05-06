Dailies: Fox Gives Ryan Reynolds His Deadpool Movie

- Fox is developing a spinoff of X-Men Origins: Wolverine centered around Ryan Reynolds’ character Deadpool. (MTV)
- Madonna is planning a summer concert in the main square of St. Petersburg, Russia in August, which Russian authorities are labelling a “natural disaster.” (NYP)
- Cinetic Media is trying to sell Heath Ledger’s last film, The Imaginarium of Dr. Parnassus, before it debuts at Cannes this month. (THR)
- Rachel Weisz has been cast in the indie drama, The Whistleblower, based on a true story about a female cop from Nebraska who serves as a peacekeeper in post-war Bosnia and exposes a United Nations cover-up. (Variety)
- Tom Hanks is lending his voice to a documentary for the National World War II Museum set to open in New Orleans on November 6. (AP)
- CBS may remake several classic game shows, including Let’s Make a Deal and The Dating Game. (THR)
- Mindy Kaling, who plays Kelly on NBC’s The Office, has inked a two-year, seven-figure deal with the Peacock to continue working on Office and develop another comedy in which she would star. (Variety)
- The 13th annual Webby Award winners were announced, naming Late Night host Jimmy Fallon as person of the year. (The Wrap)
- Rosario Dawson and Steve Coogan have joined the cast of Fox’s upcoming fantasy adventure Percy Jackson. The film already boasts Pierce Brosnan, Uma Thurman and Sean Bean. (EW)
- HBO has picked up Treme, a New Orleans-based, post-Katrina drama series from the producers of The Wire. (Variety)
- NBC is developing Farrah’s Story, a two-hour documentary following Farrah Fawcett’s nearly three-year battle with cancer. The doc will air May 15. (THR)
- Paramount Home Entertainment president Kelley Avery resigned this week. (Variety)
