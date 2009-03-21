Dailies: Elle Macpherson Joins TV Show About Models—Of Course

- Elle Macpherson will have a recurring role on Ashton Kutcher’s CW drama pilot The Beautiful Life as an ’80s supermodel who now runs a powerful agency in New York. The role won’t be much of stretch considering Macpherson was an ’80s supermodel. The part is her first major acting project since her guest-starring stint on Friends in the late ’90s. (THR)
- Mary J. Blige has been tapped to star alongside Taraji P. Henson in Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself. The multiplatinum, multi-Grammy winner will play a nightclub manager and singer in the Lionsgate film. (THR)
- Brett Ratner will direct and executive produce Fox’s comedy pilot Cop House, about police officers living in a halfway house. Rachael Harris and Ajay Naidu have also joined the cast. (THR)
- Disney has set July 16, 2010 as the release date for its live action, Jerry Bruckheimer-produced Sorcerer’s Apprentice film, starring Nicolas Cage and Jay Baruchel, currently filming in New York. Disney has also moved its Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds romantic comedy The Proposal from June 12 to June 19 of this year. (Variety)
- Peter Segal, director of 50 First Dates, last year’s Get Smart movie and the recent remake of The Longest Yard, has been tapped to has emerged as the frontrunner to direct Little Fockers, the third film in Universal’s $820 million+ Meet the Parents franchise. (Variety)
- United Artists has hired actor turned filmmaker Peter Horton to adapt and direct a movie based on the non-fiction book Coal River about the legal battle between environmentalists and the coal industry in West Virginia. Coal River’s subject also helped inspire the Ultima Natural Resources plotline on the current season of FX’s Damages. (Variety)
- Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke has signed on to direct another Summit film: the fantasy drama If I Stay, based on the young-adult novel of the same name to be published this spring. The novel revolves around a young classical musician forced to choose between life and death after she’s in a car accident with her family. (Variety)
- Michael C. Hall and Ben Schwartz have been cast and Rainn Wilson and Sarah Silverman are in negotiations to star in the indie film Peep World about adult siblings who fight after one of them describes thinly veiled versions of their family in his novel. (THR)
- 90210 and The Wire’s Tristan Wilds has joined the cast of George Lucas’ World War II film Red Tails, which tells the true story of an all-black military unit of escort pilots. (THR)
- Christine Baranski and Chris Noth have joined the cast of the CBS pilot The Good Wife about a politician’s wife (Julianna Margulies) who gets a job as a junior associate at a top law firm. Baranski will be a series regular while Noth will just have a guest-starring spot. (THR)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.