Dailies: Drew Barrymore To "Whip It" This October

- Drew Barrymore’s directorial debut Whip It! finally has a release date (Oct. 9, 2009) and a distributor (Fox Searchlight). The movie stars Ellen Page as a rebel teen who trades her small town beauty pageant for roller derby. (Rope of Silicon)
- Discovery Communications CEO David Zaslav hatched a deal with Hasbro to form a joint venture relaunching the Discovery Kids channel under a new name late next year. Insiders are heralding the move as another move in Zaslav’s aggressive makeover of Discovery’s cable network portfolio. (NYP)
- Matthew McConaughey is in “loose” talks for a Dazed and Confused sequel. (MTV)
- Jim Carrey is in negotiations to play the lead role in The Beaver, about a man who wears a beaver puppet on his arm, which he treats as a companion. Producers are currently looking for a director, considering Jodie Foster among others. (THR)
- Once seen as an Oscar contender for the 2008 season, The Weinstein Company’s film adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Road will finally be released this October. (ROS)
- President Obama will be visiting Hollywood May 27, headlining a fund-raiser for the Democratic National Committee at the Beverly Hilton. (Variety)
- Keanu Reeves in talks to replace Clive Owen in Cartagena, as an undercover agent amid Colombian drug cartels. (Production Weekly)
- PBS has picked up Spike Lee’s film adaptation of the rock musical Passing Strange, which screened at the Tribeca Film Festival. The project will air in 2010 on TV, but producers are also exploring a limited theatrical release in the late summer or early fall 2009. (Variety)
- Ron Howard says the Arrested Development film still doesn’t have a script yet, as the show’s creator Mitch Hurwitz has been busy with other projects. (MTV)
- Fox News is cancelling its long-running program Beltway Boys after nearly 11 years on the air. (TV Newser)
- Canadian actors and independent producers have agreed on a new multiyear labour deal to send Hollywood as a signal of industry stability. (Reuters)
- IFC ramping up its comedy catalogue on its 2009-10 slate, which includes projects with SNL alum Chris Kattan and punk food princess Thu Tran. (THR)
