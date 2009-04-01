Dailies: Drew Barrymore Hooks Up With Ex-Boyfriend For Romantic Comedy

- Drew Barrymore has been cast opposite ex-boyfriend Justin Long in New Line’s Going the Distance about a couple trying to make a long-distance relationship work. Maybe Drew and Justin really are friends now, but we’re still predicting some very awkward moments on set. (THR)
- Paramount must be really confident in this Star Trek reboot: the film is still more than a month away from release, but plans are already underway for a sequel in the summer of 2011. The studio has hired Roberto Orci, Alex Kurtzman and Damon Lindelof to pen a screenplay, which should be completed by Christmas. JJ Abrams will produce the sequel, but he has not yet signed on to direct. (Variety)
- MTV has renewed The Real World for four more seasons and ordered another four rounds of the Real World/Road Rules Challenge. (THR)
- Miramax has acquired North American rights to Mandate Pictures’ Jennifer Aniston/Jason Bateman romantic comedy, The Baster. Watchmen’s Patrick Wilson has also joined the cast. (Variety)
- Emily Browning will replace Amanda Seyfried as the lead in Zack Snyder’s Sucker Punch. The Australian-born actress is best-known for her role as Violet in Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events. (EW)
- State of Play director Kevin Macdonald will helm the Roman military drama The Eagle of the Ninth for Focus Features. Jamie Bell is set and Channing Tatum is in negotiations to star in the film. (Variety)
- Paul Bettany is in talks to star in Sony’s Screen Gems horror western (?) Priest. Bettany will play the titular character in the comic-book adaptation about a priest who tries to track down a murderous group of vampires who have kidnapped his niece. (THR)
- Ice Cube will star in the New Line action comedy Ride Along about a cop who tries to destroy his sister’s relationship with an upper-crust, white psychiatrist by taking him on a ride along. (Variety)
- NBC’s Friday Night Lights has been renewed for two seasons with the network continuing the schedule/partnership it began with DirecTV this season in which the satellite provider will air the show’s 13 episodes in the fall and NBC will rerun them in the spring. (EW)
- Summit has cast British actor Jamie Campbell-Bower in the Twilight sequel New Moon. Campbell-Bower will play a member of the Italian vampire coven the Volturi. (Variety)
- Barry Levinson will direct the documentary And the Band Marched On for ESPN about the Baltimore Colts’ middle-of-the-night escape to Indianapolis in 1984. The cable channel has also signed several other filmmakers to create documentaries for its “30 For 30” program of one-hour specials that ESPN will start running in the fall: Barbara Kopple will direct a documentary about the Steinbrenners, Albert Maysles will examine Muhammad Ali’s 1980 fight against Larry Holmes and Dan Klores will take on Reggie Miller’s eight-point run in 10 seconds of a 1995 playoff game against the Knicks. (THR)
- The ad industry’s contract with SAG and AFTRA expires at midnight but both unions will continue negotiating for pay in commercials after the deadline. Among the sticking points: advertisers want to adopt a pay structure based on ratings or the number of people who see an ad while actors want to continue getting paid when their commercial airs, just for a higher rate. (NYP)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.