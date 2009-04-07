Dailies: Christina Ricci Is "Born To Be A Star"

- Christina Ricci has signed on for the comedy Born To Be A Star about a small-town nerd who discovers his parents were porn stars in the 1970s, motivating him to head to Hollywood to follow in their footsteps. Ricci will play his innocent girlfriend. Adam Sandler co-wrote and is producing the film. (THR)
- Joel Schumacher’s Twelve has lined up its cast, including Chace Crawford, Emma Roberts, Rory Culkin, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Ellen Barkin and Kiefer Sutherland. The film is an adaptation of then-17-year-old Nick McDonnell’s novel about a Manhattan high school dropout-turned-drug dealer, whose cousin is brutally murdered and his best friend is arrested for the crime. The movie begins filming April 20 in New York and is set for a winter 2010 release. (Variety)
- NBC has inked a deal with Dick Wolf to bring Law and Order: SVU back for an 11th season. The pact, however, does not cover leads Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni, whose contracts expire in May. NBC has begun negotiations with both stars. (EW)
- Two months before Warner Bros. comedy The Hangover is released, the studio has already tapped director Todd Phillips to write a sequel with Scot Armstrong. Phillips will direct and produce the sequel, which will star the original film’s main cast members. (Variety)
- Two Easter Bunny projects have been picked up by Sony Pictures and Universal. Sony Animation inked a six-figure deal for Hip Hop, a cgi/live-action film about what happens when the Easter Bunny decides to retire and become a family pet. Universal’s Illumination Entertainment is developing I Hop, a live-action movie in which the Easter Bunny gets hit by a car and the vehicle’s slacker driver has to take over the Easter Bunny’s job. (THR)
- Friday Night Lights showrunner Jason Katims will executive NBC’s modern-day Wizard of Oz drama Dorothy Gale, currently in development at the network. Katims is also involved in NBC’s Parenthood pilot. (Variety)
- Rob Schneider will play a daredevil helicopter pilot in the romantic comedy You May Not Kiss the Bride. The movie, which already stars Katharine McPhee, Dave Annable and Mena Suvari is about “an American pet photographer who gets mixed up with Croatian mobsters while on a honeymoon with a gangster’s daughter.” (THR)
- Bollywood producers have gone on strike until they can get a better revenue-sharing deal with exhibitors. The producers want the Hollywood arrangement of a 50/50 split while exhibitors want the revenue sharing to be based on the performance of the film. (Variety)
