Dailies: Christian Bale Becoming "The Fighter"

- Christian Bale will star with Mark Wahlberg in the David O. Russell-directed The Fighter. The Paramount movie will tell the story of Boston fighter “Irish” Mickey Ward (Wahlberg), and how he was helped to the world lightweight championship by half brother Dicky Eklund (Bale), once a boxing legend before losing his career to drugs and crime. (THR)
- Natalie Portman, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Rainn Wilson are all in talks to star in the Spencer Susser indie comedy, Hesher. (Production Weekly)
- The Screen Actors Guild is laying off 8% of its workforce, or about 35 workers, this week. (The Wrap)
- The Motion Picture Association of America is lobbying lawmakers to work on job creation in the entertainment field as more and more production moves away from Hollywood and New York. (Reuters)
- Will & Grace star Debra Messing is in talks to return to NBC for a new sitcom in which she plays a laid-off CEO who isn’t prepared to be a full-time wife and mother while her husband provides for the family. (THR)
- ABC announced it’s bringing Ugly Betty back a week earlier than scheduled on April 30. Its replacements, In the Motherhood and Samantha Who?, are both now on hiatus. (LA Times)
- Kiefer Sutherland, Billy Crudup and Guy Pearce have signed on to the Robert Edwards’ Cold War spy thriller Trust. (Production Weekly)
- Warner Bros. and producer Larry Gordon have a courtdate, May 13, to figure out who’s responsible for the rights dispute over Watchmen. (THR)
- The father of Slumdog Millionaire child star Rubina Ali is denying that he ever said he was going to sell his daughter, but did confirm that he met with people looking to buy Ali who turned out to be reporters from the News of the World tabloid. He said he only entertained their offer out of social decorum. (EW)
- William Morris and endeavour are even closer to a potential merger now as inside sources report that the William Morris board is set to discuss the potential deal at a board meeting scheduled this week, with endeavour’s partners expect to do the same shortly after. (LAT)
- Warner Bros.-based horror label Dark Castle has picked up the rights to the graphic novel The Nye Incidents. (Variety)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.