Dailies: Cameron Diaz Could Be Some Guy's Wingman

- Cameron Diaz is in final negotiations to join the Paramount romantic comedy, Swingles, about a bachelor who is dumped by his wingman and gets together with a woman to meet singles. (Variety)
- Anne Hathaway will play Judy Garland in both the stage and screen adaptations of the biography Get Happy: The Life of Judy Garland. The Weinstein Company has optioned both the stage and film rights but there’s currently no director, writer or start date for either project. (EW)
- Will Bryan Singer even have time to direct Mark Wahlberg in Prisoners? New Regency has just acquired the comicbook series Freedom Formula: Ghost of the Wasteland, about pilots who battle in racing exo-suits, and is developing it into a potential directing vehicle for Singer. The film would be distributed by Fox. (Variety)
- Amanda Seyfried has dropped out of Zack Snyder’s “Alice in Wonderland with machine guns” movie, Sucker Punch. Seyfried was slated to play the main character, but the shooting schedule for the film conflicted with that of the fourth season of HBO’s Big Love, in which she also stars. (EW)
- Liv Tyler is set to star in the independently financed romantic comedy, The Romantics, which takes place on the eve of a wedding, in which Tyler’s character and the bride have a rivalry over the groom. (Variety)
- Anthony Hopkins is loosely attached to the indie historical drama Hemingway & Fuentes about the relationship between Ernest Hemingway and his fishing boat captain, Gregorio Fuentes. Hopkins would play Hemingway in a film written and directed by Andy Garcia, who’s set to play Fuentes. (THR)
- Nick Cassavetes will direct the drama Peaceable Kingdom for Warner Bros. New Line Cinema, based on the work of an animal conservationist in Kenya who’s devoted her life to preventing elephant extinction. (Variety)
- Tom Selleck, Catherine O’Hara and Martin Mull have joined Lionsgate’s Ashton Kutcher/Katherine Heigl action comedy, now called Five Killers.(THR)
- Amanda Bynes is set to star in the ABC comedy pilot, Canned, about a group of friends who are all fired on the same day. (Variety)
- Paramount has acquired the young-adult novel Gimme A Call, about a high-school senior who’s able to call her 14 year-old self, and will develop it as a directing vehicle for Race to Witch Mountain’s Andy Fickman. (Variety)
- Maura Tierney and Peter Krause have been tapped to co-star in the NBC pilot Parenthood, based on the 1989 movie. Tierney and Krause will play siblings struggling to raise their own children. (THR)
- Chelsea Handler has inked an eight-figure deal with Comcast to host and executive produce E!’s Chelsea Lately through 2012. She’ll also produce shows for Comcast’s networks through her new Borderline Amazing Productions shingle. (Variety)
- Scrubs’ John McGinley has landed a co-starring role in the CBS drama pilot Back, currently starring Skeet Ulrich and Sherry Stringfield. (THR)
- Native American actors Chaske Spencer, Bronson Pelletier, Alex Meraz, Kiowa Gordon and Tyson Houseman will join Taylor Lautner as members of the “wolf pack” in the Twilight sequel, New Moon. (Variety)
- Arliss creator-star Robert Wuhl is developing a new series for HBO about a father and son who run a New York City sporting arena. (Like the Dolans?) (THR)
- Jennifer Beals has landed a multi-episode arc on Fox’s Lie to Me as the ex-wife of Tim Roth’s character. Her guest-starring stint begins April 29. (EW)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.