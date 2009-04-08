Dailies: Buttering Up Jennifer Garner

- Jennifer Garner is attached to star in and possibly produce Butter, a comedy optioned by Mandate. The screenplay, penned by rookie writer Jason Micallef, is a political satire about a young orphan who discovers she has a talent for butter-carving and eventually finds herself up against the ambitious wife of the reigning champion of an annual butter-sculpting contest. (THR)
- Diane Keaton and Jeff Goldblum have joined Harrison Ford and Rachel McAdams in the JJ Abrams-produced comedy Morning Glory for Paramount. The movie, about an aspiring news producer (McAdams) who tries to save a failing morning show by controlling its feuding anchors (Ford and Keaton), was penned by 27 Dresses scribe Aline Brosh McKenna and is set to begin filming next month in New York. (Variety)
- Maria Bello is in final negotiations to play Kevin James’s wife in Adam Sandler’s untitled “comedic Big Chill” movie for Sony, already starring Sandler, James, Chris Rock, Rob Schneider, David Spade, Salma Hayek and Maya Rudolph. (THR)
- Terrence Howard, Cuba Gooding Jr. and Bryan Cranston have joined the cast of George Lucas’ Red Tails, his WWII movie about the Tuskegee Airmen. Anthony Hemingway will direct the film, which Lucas is producing and financing through his Lucasfilm production company. (Variety)
- Fox Searchlight has acquired the dramedy Table 19, about a group of wedding guests stuck at the singles’ table. The script is set to be penned by Jay and Mark Duplass and the movie will be produced by Night at the Museum director Shawn Levy. (THR)
- CCH Pounder has joined Fox’s Michael Strahan-starring comedy pilot, Brothers, as the mother of the titular siblings. (THR)
- Disney and producer Jerry Bruckheimer have acquired screen rights to Doug Stanton’s book Horse Soldiers, set to be published in May. The book revolves around a group of special forces and CIA operatives who secretly invaded Afghanistan after 9/11 and helped Afghan fighters gain control of Mazar-i-Sharif and fight off the Taliban. (Variety)
- The Gersh Agency has launched a film-financing and packaging division headed up by veteran producer and financier Jay Cohen. (Variety)
