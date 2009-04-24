Dailies: Bruce Willis Taking "Inventory"

- Bruce Willis has been cast in the cop-thriller Inventory. He’ll play a police officer who enters AA to become a suspected murderer’s sponsor and find enough evidence to put him away. (Production Weekly)
- Denzel Washington is in talks to reteam with his Taking of Pelham 1,2,3 director Tony Scott for 20th Century Fox’s action movie Unstoppable. The collaboration would be Washington and Scott’s fifth film together. (Variety)
- President Obama might win the first week of May sweeps. The president has requested a primetime spot during the 8:00 PM hour on Apr. 29 (his 100th day in office) to address questions on his performance. (TV Guide)
- Will Ferrell, surprisingly, has the second largest part in Jeremy Piven’s summer comedy, The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard. The August movie will be Ferrell’s second summer release after Land of the Lost in June. (MTV)
- Mary Matalin, Republican strategist and wife to James Carville, has joined CNN as a political contributor. She’ll appear on several shows, including Anderson Cooper 360°, State of the Union with John King, and The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer. (press release)
- BET is launching a new basic-cable channel aimed at an older, more affluent segment of the black television audience. (Reuters)
- Joseph Gordon-Levitt has joined Leonardo DiCaprio in the new Christopher Nolan-directed thriller, Inception. Levitt is taking over the role vacated by James Franco, who departed due to “scheduling issues.” (THR)
- Robert Rodriguez is reviving the Predator franchise for Fox, writing a sequel to the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger starrer about a dreadlocked alien hunter. (Variety)
- Academy Award-winning director Pedro Almodovar is venturing into TV land with an adaptation of his 1988 hit, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, for Fox TV Studios. (THR)
- Breck Eisner’s remake of the horror film, The Crazies, starring Timothy Olyphant, has been pushed back by Overture Films from a release date of Sept. 25 to Feb. 26, 2010. (Bloody Disgusting)
- Focus Features International, Universal Pictures International and German production studio UFA Cinema have signed a wide-ranging distribution and financing deal in which Universal will take over exclusive distribution of UFA films for German-speaking countries in Europe. Focus will take on international sales duties on certain UFA titles, and Focus and UFA will join forces on the financing and production of a number of English-language films. (THR)
