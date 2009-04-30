Dailies: Britney Bringing The 'Circus' All Over Europe

- Britney Spears’ Circus tour has added a dozen more shows in Europe, stretching from Ireland to Russia. (Reuters)
- R&B star Ashanti is set to star in the New York City centre summer production of The Wiz. The show will run from June 12 through July 5. (NYT)
- Sony’s Crackle.com streaming-video Web site has added several more free movies, including Spider-Man 2, A Few Good Men and Groundhog Day, bringing its total number of films to 100. (Variety)
- Disney has pledged to use the revenues from its nature documentary Earth to plant 2.7 million trees in partnership with the Nature Conservancy. (AP)
- In a sign of corporate synergy, the Today show’s Al Roker will co-host an hour-long morning show on the NBC Universal-owned Weather Channel. The show, Wake Up With Al, will air at 6 a.m. and start this summer. (Variety)
- Adult Swim has nabbed two seasons of the original British version of The Office. (THR)
- NBC has ordered another season of Celebrity Apprentice, due to air in spring 2010. (Reuters)
- Danny Strong, who penned HBO’s Recount, will adapt The Butler for Sony Pictures. The movie, based on a Washington Post article, will chronicle Eugene Allen’s 34 years working at the White House. (The Wrap)
- ABC Family has canceled the sitcom Roommates. The remaining four episodes will air back-to-back on Monday. (THR)
- Nickelodeon is debuting a live-action kids show this summer called The Jumparounds, involving physical comedy and dance. Producers are nicknaming it “Preschool Musical.” (Variety)
- The recession has hit long-standing Vegas concerts, with depressing ticket sales forcing Elton John to leave Las Vegas. Seat prices for shows with Cher and Bette Midler have also been slashed. (The Wrap)
- Carrie Fisher’s Wishful Drinking has solidified a Broadway run, with the solo show set for the Roundabout theatre Company at Studio 54 this fall. (Variety)
