Dailies: Jessica Alba, Julia Roberts, And Ashton Kutcher Ready To Make Love

- New Line is assembling an all-star cast for a Garry Marshall-directed Valentine’s Day romantic comedy, including Julia Roberts, Jennifer Garner, Jessica Biel, Jessica Alba, Anne Hathaway, Shirley MacLaine, Bradley Cooper and Ashton Kutcher. (THR)
- A beauty-salon owner in St. Louis found a copy of the script for Twilight’s upcoming sequel, New Moon, in a trash bin. (USA Today)
- NBC has passed on David E. Kelley’s new legal drama Legally Mad, meaning the network will have to pay a multi-million dollar penalty. A pickup for Lauren Graham’s new ABC show also looks unlikely. (THR)
- April 2009 album sales were only down 9% from sales in April 2008, a big improvement from March and February, when sales were down 17.9% and 11.5% year-over-year. (Billboard)
- After premiering at Sundance with great fanfare, the Jim Carrey and Ewan McGregor comedy, I Love You Phillip Morris, finally has a US distributor in Consolidated Pictures Group. (Variety)
- The Emmys are splitting up series and specials for their Variety awards. (TV Week)
- Kevin Costner is developing in a four-hour movie for A&E, focusing on the post-Civil War era in the western United States. (THR)
- Rachel Weisz is loosely attached to play MGM icon Hedy Lamarr in the indie film, Face Value. (THR)
- Liv Tyler in talks to star in Joseph Kahn’s adaptation of Neuromancer. (Production Weekly)
- Roger Avary, who co-wrote Pulp Fiction and penned The Rules of Attraction and thriller Silent Hill will be directing a sequel to the horror film. (Bloody-Disgusting)
- Jerry Bruckheimer has brought on Microsoft’s lead exec on Halo, Jim Veevaert, and Ubisoft veteran Jay Cohen, to run his new games studio in partnership with MTV. (Variety)
- Mickey Rourke and James Gandolfini are in talks to co-star in the Bill Paxton-directed western, Seven Holes For Air. (Production Weekly)
- Ginnifer Goodwin, Kate Mara and Richard Jenkins are all set to star in Josh Radnor’s Happythankyoumoreplease. (Production Weekly)
- National Research Group, one of Hollywood’s leading movie research firms, has cut 30 employees from its staff as it is being absorbed by parent company Nielsen. (The Wrap)
