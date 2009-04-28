Dailies: Amanda Peet Going On "Gulliver's Travels"

- Amanda Peet has joined Jack Black, Jason Segel and Emily Blunt in the Fox remake of Gulliver’s Travels. (THR)
- DVD sales plunged 14% in the first quarter of the year to $2.9 billion. Blu-ray disc sales, however, more than doubled to $230 million in the same period. (Reuters)
- Fox has turned down President Obama’s request for primetime air on Wednesday, instead opting to show its own drama, Lie to Me. Fox News Channel and Fox Business Channel will air the President’s 100th day speech instead. (AP)
- Ricky Gervais’ new film Cemetery Junction will begin filming in London in mid-June. This is Gervais’ first turn as a film screenwriter and director. (Production Weekly)
- ABC is thinking of keeping Scrubs on rotation for a ninth season. Not all of the show’s stars have committed, as several have already signed up for pilots on other networks. (THR)
- Russian filmmakers are set to make their presence known at the Cannes Film Festival next month, crafting a Market pavillion twice the size of the one they had last year. Events under the tent will include a roundtable discussion for Western indie movie producers looking to Russia for opportunities amidst the recession. (Variety)
- Bill Murray is in talks to play a zombie in Sony Pictures’ horror comedy, Zombieland. (EW)
- Obsessed actor Idris Elba is snatching up roles left and right, including a starring role in Rabid Dog. Elba will play a good cop fuelled by guilt and rage when his friend takes a bullet that was meant for him. (Production Weekly)
- ABC news director Roger Goodman is stepping down from his position, after more than three decades at the division. (Variety)
- Russell Brand has been cast in Universal’s remake of the 1991 Pheobe Cates-film Drop Dead Fred. (THR)
