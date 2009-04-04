Dailies: Aaron Eckhart Could Fall Down The "Rabbit Hole"

- Aaron Eckhart is in talks to star opposite Nicole Kidman in the movie adaptation of the Broadway play Rabbit Hole. Kidman, who signed on two years ago, is also producing the film and John Cameron Mitchell will direct. (Variety)
- Gladys Knight and gospel singer Marvin Winans have joined the cast of Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself. Knight will play a matriarch of the neighbourhood and a singer at the local Baptist church. She, Winans and previously-cast Mary J. Blige will all sing in the movie, set to hit theatres on September 11. (THR)
- The Sex and the City sequel now has a release date. The movie will strut into theatres on May 28, 2010, the same weekend the first film hit the big screen. (Variety)
- Sorry, Peter Segal. Segal, who was previously the leading candidate to direct Universal’s upcoming Meet the Parents sequel Little Fockers, is evidently no longer in the running to helm the film. Instead, the studio is in negotiations with In Good Company and American Pie director Paul Weitz to tackle the movie. (Variety)
- Rosemarie DeWitt is set and Chris Cooper is in talks to join the cast of the corporate-downsizing film The Company Men, starring Ben Affleck, Tommy Lee Jones and Kevin Costner. DeWitt will play Affleck’s wife and Cooper could play a blue-collar worker losing his job. (THR)
- Breaking Bad creator and executive producer Vince Gilligan has inked a new two-year, $4 million deal with the show’s producer Sony Pictures Television. (THR)
- Disney’s stock was up 7.6% yesterday following Bob Iger’s pro-consumer speech at the cable-industry conference The Cable Show, where he said he supported free streaming of the studio’s content and was opposed to putting it behind a subscription wall. JP Morgan just downgraded the stock to neutral from overweight this morning, so we’ll see how that affects today’s performance.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.