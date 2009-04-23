Dailies: Cameron Diaz In Talks To Do Yet Another Comedy

- Cameron Diaz is in talks to headline Warner Bros.’ legal comedy Bobbie Sue, about an ambulance chasing lawyer who is the ideal candidate to be the face of a prestigious law firm when a powerful client is sued. (Variety)
- The Cannes Film Festival selection board has unveiled its lineup for its 62nd annual competition next month. Among the 20 films competing are Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds, starring Brad Pitt, and Pedro Almodovar’s Broken Embraces, with Penelope Cruz. (Bloomberg)
- Elizabeth Banks will star in and produce DreamWorks’ workplace comedy Forever 21. While the storyline’s still a secret, we assume it doesn’t have anything to do with the chain of clothing stores. (Variety)
- The feud between Fox News and MSNBC grew yesterday when a Fox producer showed up and started firing questions at a GE shareholders meeting. (Reuters)
- Paul Giamatti is set to star in indie drama Barney’s Version, based on Mordecai Richler’s final novel, being co-produced by Serendipity Point Films and Italy’s Fandango. (Variety)
- State of Play director Kevin Macdonald will develop and direct a movie for New Regency based on the 1955 Isaac Asimov novel, The End of Eternity. (Variety)
- Josh Schwartz, co-creator of NBC’s Chuck, is trying to use the viral multimedia approach and save his show through Twitter. (LAT)
- Despite being busy with his job as California’s governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger said he might still return to the big screen as the Terminator some day. (AP)
- A fourth live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie is in the works, with a release date planned for 2011. (Variety)
- The Style Network announced a new reality series on pairs of wealthy mothers and daughters in Texas trying to hold on to their fortunes. Why the Lone Star state? Well, as Salaam Coleman Smith, president of Style, says, “Everything is bigger in Texas — the attitudes, the hair, the jewelry and the lavish lifestyles that bond these mothers and daughters.” (THR)
