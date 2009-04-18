Dailies: Matthew McConaughey Hosting "Exchange Student"

- Matthew McConaughey’s J.K. Livin production company is developing the comedy Exchange Student, about two college freshmen going in opposite directions—literally. Mike Vukadinovich will pen the script. (THR)
- Fox Searchlight has picked up the screen rights to the dark comedy Nice. Reese Witherspoon is attached to star. (Variety)
- Following the recent leak of Fox’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Hollywood is stepping up its anti-piracy efforts, including changing the way studios and outside vendors handle pre-release footage. (THR)
- A major roadblock in the much-rumoured William Morris-endeavour merger has been cleared, meaning that the two agencies have almost reached a deal. But don’t expect an announcement until May. (Deadline Hollywood Daily)
- In light of claims that Slumdog Millionaire exploited real slum dwellers, the film’s creators announced yesterday that they’re setting up a £500,000 ($740,521) fund for child poverty programs in Mumbai. (London Times)
- Tim McGraw will co-star with Sandra Bullock in John Lee Hancock’s The Blind Side, which begins filming in Atlanta later this month. (Production Weekly)
- It’s been a full year since SAG started negotiating with the studios for a new contract. A deal is expected soon, but we’ve heard that before. (Variety)
- Entourage star Adrian Grenier will co-produce the documentary Spin, a project that explores 21st century media and its impact on society. (THR)
- After receiving an NC-17 on its first submission to the MPAA, Universal Pictures’ Sacha Baron Cohen summer film Bruno has now been rated R. (DHD)
- Sofia Coppola has received permission to film her latest movie, Somewhere, at the famous Chateau Marmont hotel in Hollywood. The Focus Features film stars Stephen Dorff and Elle Fanning. (Variety)
- CBS has renewed The Amazing Race for a 15th season, the network made history as the first series whose renewal was announced on Twitter. (THR)
