The Co-Founder Of Siri Just Quit Apple

Siri co-founder Dag Kittlaus has left Apple, reports Kara Swisher of All Things D.Kittlaus had been at Apple since it bought Siri in April 2010. Now he’s left in order to spend time with family in Chicago, come up with his next business idea, and take time off in general.



It’s pretty common for the founder of an acquired startup to quit soon after his former company’s first major product launch at the acquiring company.

Those types of people like to build their own things.

Other important Siri personnel are expected to stick around.

