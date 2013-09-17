Daft Punk Releases Latest 'Lose Yourself To Dance' Music Video

Daft Punk is following up their “Get Lucky” song of the summer with a new music video for “Lose Yourself To Dance.”

Featuring Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers, the video is full of disco, glittering St. Laurent jackets, and of course, gold-plated helmets.

“An insular production, the video was created by Daft Punk’s production company, Daft Arts, and was directed by the robots themselves — Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo — as well as longtime collaborator Warren Fu, who also created the promo for the album,” reports MTV.com.

In a recent interview with MTV News, Rodgers sarcastically explained how the video came about: “The Daft Punk video came about like this: ‘Hey Nile, what are you doing?’ ‘I’m in Europe.’ ‘Can you get over here and do a music video?’ ‘Sure, OK, cool.’ It was that simple.”

Watch the final product below:

Think it has the “lucky” touch? The videos sure do look similar.

