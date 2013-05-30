Daft Punk Finally Has Their First No.1 Album

Daft Punk has teh second highest selling album of the year next to Justin Timberlake.

Daft Punk’s highly anticipated new album “Random Access Memories” has officially debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.



The French duo’s first album since 2005 sold 339,000 copies in its first week alone, according to Nielsen SoundScan.

This means that Daft Punk also has the second-highest selling record of the year, next to Justin Timberlake’s “20/20 Experience” — which sold 968,000 copies, according to Billboard.

Beating projected first-week sales of 300,000 units, “Random Access Memories” is the first dance/electronic album to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in more than a year.

Daft Punk’s last 2005 album “Human After All” debuted at No. 98 and has only sold 125,000 copies to date.

Guess you could say Daft Punk “Got Lucky” with their latest album and new hit single:

