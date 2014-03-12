Daft Punk And Jay Z's Secret Song 'Computerized' Hits The Internet

REUTERS/Kacper Pempel Jay Z and Daft Punk have teamed up to release ‘Computerized’ a previously unheard track.

Daft Punk and Jay Z have teamed up for a new track titled “Computerized.”

The song made its way onto the Internet Tuesday, and according to Pitchfork, it is 100% real.

This is not the first time Daft Punk have combined their electronic beats with a rapper’s rhymes. The helmeted-duo were sampled by Kanye West on “Stronger” and were producers on West’s “I Am A God.”

As for “Computerized” itself, not much is known about its creation (some are saying it’s a cut track from Daft Punk’s “Tron: Legacy” soundtrack), but after giving it a listen it’s hard not to think of it as anything less than awesome.

Listen below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.