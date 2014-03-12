Daft Punk And Jay Z's Secret Song 'Computerized' Hits The Internet

REUTERS/Kacper PempelJay Z and Daft Punk have teamed up to release ‘Computerized’ a previously unheard track.
Daft Punk and Jay Z have teamed up for a new track titled “Computerized.”
The song made its way onto the Internet Tuesday, and according to Pitchfork, it is 100% real.
This is not the first time Daft Punk have combined their electronic beats with a rapper’s rhymes. The helmeted-duo were sampled by Kanye West on “Stronger” and were producers on West’s “I Am A God.”
As for “Computerized” itself, not much is known about its creation (some are saying it’s a cut track from Daft Punk’s “Tron: Legacy” soundtrack), but after giving it a listen it’s hard not to think of it as anything less than awesome.
Listen below:
