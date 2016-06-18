Dads just want to spend more time with their families

Father’s Day is on Sunday, and America should celebrate.

That’s because the Pew Research released “6 facts about American fathers” on Wednesday, with updated information from its 2014 post on the topic — and the results are pretty heartening.

Not only are more and more fathers staying home with their kids, but 57% of dads say that fatherhood is central to their identity; 54% report that parenting is rewarding all of the time; and 46% say they find it enjoyable all of the time.

The data also shed light on the growing convergence of men’s and women’s roles in the workplace and home. Fewer dads than ever before are their family’s sole breadwinner — only about a quarter of families are supported only by the father; about two-thirds are dual-earning.

Over the years fathers have also been spending more time at home — they have more than doubled their time spent doing chores and tripled their time with their children since 1965. At the same time, women have increasingly joined the workforce, now making up almost half of the US labour force.

As women work more and men want to spend time with their family, an increasing number of parents are finding it hard to balance their work and their family — 60% of women and 52% of men say it is very or somewhat difficult to balance the two. And half of the fathers surveyed said they think they’re spending too little time with their kids.

Now, as paid parental leave is expanding in the US — 17 companies have introduced paid leave options for fathers, and four states have passed guaranteed paid family leave laws — we may well see an increase in fathers taking advantage of the policy to spend more time with their kids. And letting their wives do the work might be beneficial as well.

