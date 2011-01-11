Mark Madoff Didn't Change His Will After The Ponzi Scandal Broke And Now Dad's In It, Son Isn't

Oddly, before he committed suicide, Mark Madoff never changed his will, which was signed in November of 2007, after his dad was charged and then convicted.

In the will, he named his dad Bernie as co-executor of his estate, a role the convicted fraudster obviously cannot fulfil because he’s in jail.

(Now Mark’s brother, Andrew, will be the sole executor and trustee for the estate, the New York Post reports.)

And he left out his youngest son, who hadn’t been born yet in 2007.

He asked for trust funds to be set up for three of his children – two from a previous marriage and Audrey, his daughter with Stephanie – but not for his youngest son Nicholas because he was not yet born when Madoff signed the will.

He wrote that the trust funds should go toward supporting his childrens’ ‘ “health, education, support and maintenance,” with the remainder – if any – to be given to the kids one they turn 35.

Madoff left nearly everything else to wife Stephanie, including the Soho apartment where he took his life.

