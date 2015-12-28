Tons of dads spent Christmas day falling off their kids' hoverboards, and it's pretty hilarious

Another Christmas has come and gone, but the memories made will last forever. Another thing that may last for a while? Injuries sustained from hopping on that hoverboard Santa left for your kid under the tree.

Dads (and some mums, too!) unite.

BuzzFeed was on the case as soon as the madness started (Christmas day), but tweets, Instagrams, and other forms of status updates continue to pour in.

The hoverboard looks easy to ride, as per Vine stars and celebrities who all swear by them.

Check it out. This girl got the hang of it pretty fast:





But parents weren’t as agile.

When your dad tries to hover board… pic.twitter.com/ORraNgYPk2

— emmaly (@emmaly_lwowski) December 25, 2015

Even paid athletes had a harder time getting into the swing of things than kids did. Washington Nationals infielder Dan Uggla couldn’t hang, according to Fox Sports. But his kids looked like pros:



Imagine hanging out in the ER on Christmas after falling off a Segway with no handle. This dad doesn’t have to!

My dad sprained his arm riding the hover board this morning… Merry Christmas!!!????❤️ pic.twitter.com/xeABhkrjeT

— Hailey (@hayyshimm) December 25, 2015

Sigh:

My dad got a hover board for Christmas and within the first hour he broke his elbow lmao. LITERALLY BROKE HIS DAMN ELBOW. HE NOW HAS A CAST????

— Gina Torres (@ginatorres_8) December 26, 2015

If you Google “How to ride a hoverboard,” one of the first links you’ll find is to BestElectricHoverboard.com, where the advice for riding one correctly runs about 4 pages long. It seems like you really need to know what you’re doing in order to be a successful hoverboarder. But who has time on Christmas morning to follow instructions?

From the site:

Now, to move, the best way I can describe it is, just “think” of where you want to go. As you probably already know, on a hoverboard segway, you lean in the direction you want to go. This may make you think you have to do more than you actually do to move. It’s not as much leaning as it is slightly shifting your weight. If you lean too much, you WILL fall.

You can read the rest of the instructions here.

Dads, we’re talking to you.

At the ER because my dad broke his arm falling off a hover board, Merry Christmas!

— ☾Megan Cantrill☽ (@mm_megs) December 25, 2015

